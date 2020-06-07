https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/professor-canned-opinion-biological-sex-real-thing/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — As Chris Taylor quoted in the film Platoon, “Hell is the impossibility of reason.” A recent incident at the University of Alberta proves this point (yet again).

Kathleen Lowrey, a professor of anthropology at the school, technically was fired from her position as associate chair of undergraduate programs in the Department of Anthropology for creating an “unsafe” environment for students, The Centre for Free Expression reports.

The reality is more of an eye-roller: Lowrey is known for being open about her non-politically correct opinions on sex and gender, which is known as “gender-critical.” In a nutshell, she doesn’t believe that sex/gender is a “social construct.”

