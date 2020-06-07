https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-riots-ace-burns-down-diamond-district

A protest leader who threatened to burn down New York City’s Diamond District if the governor and mayor didn’t meet with him has been taken into custody by NYPD for questioning.

On Saturday afternoon, a man who identified himself as “Ace Burns” gave an interview on Fox News. During the live TV interview, the man said he was organizing a march from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall on Saturday night.

The man, who said he was a leader of the “FTP movement,” warned that there would be violent repercussions if Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to speak with him and fellow George Floyd protesters at City Hall.

“I’m a leader of this FTP movement. It means a lot of things,” the man said. “It could mean ‘free the people,’ it could mean ‘for the people,’ or it could also mean ‘fire to property’ and you know that’s very possible.”

“Today I’m leading a demonstration from Barclay Center at 6 p.m. to City Hall, and that’s the first stop. We’re hoping de Blasio and Cuomo come out and talk to us and give the youth some direction,” the protest leader said. “But if they don’t, the next stop is the Diamond District. And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is awfully cheap.”

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, NYPD announced that they had taken the man into custody for questioning.

“Earlier tonight, a man wearing this mask threatened, in a live @FoxNews interview, to burn Manhattan’s diamond district down,” the NYPD tweeted. “Within hours, we identified the man & took him in to be interviewed.”

The man’s social media has been silent since announcing his intentions to lead a George Floyd protest march to City Hall and since the Fox News interview aired.

