An illegal alien gang member was repeatedly freed by the sanctuary city of New York City, despite being wanted for murder.

Jose Magdaleno Lopez-Calderon, a 26-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has finally been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after first being freed into the United States interior, and then repeatedly being freed by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Lopez-Calderon, an 18th Street Gang member wanted for murder in El Salvador, first crossed the southern border illegally in September 2013.

After being briefly detained, an immigration judge granted Lopez-Calderon bail and he was released from custody into the U.S.

Years later, after settling in Queens, New York City, Lopez-Calderon was arrested by the NYPD in May 2017 for drunk driving and driving without a license. Lopez-Calderon was convicted on both charges in December 2019.

About a year later, Lopez-Calderon was arrested again by the NYPD after being released from custody, this time for fare evasion. The illegal alien was again released before ICE officials could even lodge a detainer against him, requesting he be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

In March 2019, ICE became aware that Lopez-Calderon had been put on the INTERPOL Red Notice list due to his being wanted for murder in El Salvador.

On September 28, 2019, NYPD arrested Lopez-Calderon for the third time for second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, and third-degree menacing. Despite being on the INTERPOL list, Lopez-Calderon was released for the third time by NYPD.

ICE agents arrested Lopez-Calderon on May 20 and he is currently in deportation proceedings.

As Breitbart News has reported, the sanctuary state of New York freed more than 7,500 criminal illegal aliens back into communities last year, including convicted murderers, child sex abusers, and assailants.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

