Dozens of scientists who have received research funding from Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic vehicle have signed an open letter sharply criticizing Facebook for its policies on misinformation and inflammatory language, calling the social media giant’s practices “antithetical” to their benefactor’s philanthropic mission.

The open letter — which had garnered more than 140 signatures as of mid-day Saturday — represents a remarkable act of revolt from scientists who are usually reluctant to publicly criticize a generous backer. Of the signees so far, 68 are principal investigators who have been directly awarded funds from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative — the organization set up by Zuckerberg and his spouse Priscilla Chan to give away his Facebook fortune — or a Bay Area research center funded by CZI.

The letter lauds CZI’s mission to use technology to improve the world. But, the letter says, “the spread of deliberate misinformation and divisive language is directly antithetical to this goal and we are therefore deeply concerned at the stance Facebook has taken.”

The letter continues: “We urge you to consider stricter policies on misinformation and incendiary language that harms people or groups of people, especially in our current climate that is grappling with racial injustice.”

The letter represents the latest backlash directed at Zuckerberg and Facebook for the way the social media platform has handled inflammatory posts from President Trump in response to the protests and unrest after a white police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man. One of Trump’s posts included the line “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — a phrase that has a racist history and was widely interpreted as threatening violence against protestors. While Twitter censored that same post, Facebook left the post up untouched.

Zuckerberg had originally defended Facebook’s decision not to moderate Trump’s posts, saying the president’s language offended him personally but that he was committed to free expression. But after a week of blowback — including from Facebook’s own employees, who staged a virtual walkout in protest of the decision not to moderate Trump’s posts — Zuckerberg said on Friday the company would review its content policies.

While Facebook has grappled with years of controversies around its policies concerning misinformation and user privacy, CZI has largely stayed out of the fray to date. Zuckerberg and Chan set up the organization in 2015 as a limited liability company and said they would fund it by selling off 99% of their Facebook shares during their lifetimes. A year later, they announced an audacious plan to try to get all diseases under control by 2100.

So far, CZI has focused on doling out grants for technology infrastructure and tools for basic science and has been positively received in the scientific community. (CZI works on education, criminal justice reform, immigration, housing, and local issues, in addition to science.)

A spokesperson for CZI emphasized in a statement on Saturday that the organization is separate from Facebook, with “a separate staff, separate offices, and a separate mission: to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone through our work in science, education, and on issues related to justice and opportunity.” The spokesperson added: “We are grateful for our staff, partners and grantees in this work and we respect their right to voice their opinions, including on Facebook policies.”

A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately return STAT’s request for comment on Saturday.

