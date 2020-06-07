https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501548-scott-china-trying-to-sabotage-slow-covid-19-vaccine-development

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) accused China of trying to sabotage the development of a coronavirus vaccine on Sunday without providing details to back up his claims.

“We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down,” Scott said on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.”

Scott said China “won’t cheer” if the U.S. or England is first to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Marr pressed Scott on his comments, asking him what evidence he was referencing.

“China can’t stop us developing a vaccine, can it?” Marr asked.

“It came to our intelligence community. I’m on Armed Service, so clearly there’s things I can’t discuss that I get provided information [on]. But there’s evidence that they’ve been trying to either sabotage or slow it down,” Scott responded.

The Hill has requested addition comment from Scott’s office.

Scott’s comments come as China released a report defending its response to the virus. The report says China provided information in a timely and transparent manner, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

