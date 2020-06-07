https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tomcotton-sendinthetroops-nytimes/2020/06/07/id/970978

The rejection of his “Send in the Troops” opinion piece, exposed The New York Times yet again for its anti-conservative bias, according to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

“I will say my op-ed didn’t meet the Times standards, it far exceeded their standards, because usually it’s sophomoric left-wing drivel,” Cotton told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

The Times apologized for a rushed editorial process in permitting printing of Cotton’s call to invoke the Insurrection Act if cities could not defend themselves against rioting, looting, and arsonists.

But Cotton noted, his calls for the National Guard to protect cities has left him vindicated, because protests Saturday were mostly peaceful.

Cotton ripped the Times newsroom as a “woke child mob” and one “that apparently gets triggered when they’re presented with an opinion contrary to their own.”

Cotton said the Times’ senior leadership, which publicly defended the publishing of Cotton’s op-ed, should have told “the woke children in their newsroom: ‘this is the workplace, not a social justice seminar on campus.'”

