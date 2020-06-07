https://www.theblaze.com/news/jk-rowling-sex-gender-controversy

British author J.K. Rowling, known for writing the world famous “Harry Potter” books, triggered an avalanche of controversy over the weekend for affirming scientific views of gender and sex.

Although Rowling supports LGBT people, she said that maintaining the biological structure of gender and sex is vitally important — especially for LGBT people.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” Rowling wrote.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she continued.

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” the author added.

What was the response?

Rowling’s comments went viral and generated more than 50,000 replies. One thing is clear: people are angry with Rowling’s affirmation of science.

Literally NO ONE said the concept of sex or womxn is erased.

The only thing erased here is YOU erasing the legitimacy of trans folks.

The only thing erased here is YOU erasing the legitimacy of trans folks. Please reconsider where you stand here, for trans folks and for so many who used to idolize you,” one person responded. “As a physician, I want people to know that sex exists on a bimodal biological spectrum just like gender exists on a bimodal sociological spectrum. While most identify as either female or male, there are intersex and trans individuals whose identities are just as valid and real,” another person responded.

“The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us. Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much.

You don’t love trans people, and certainly don’t care about us,” another person said. “Truly pathetic that in the midst of huge outcry against police brutality and the unjust killings of black people by authorities, you choose to use your gargantuan platform and influence to attack a vulnerable minority?” another person told Rowling.

“I feel heartbroken for every trans kid who grew up on Harry Potter, only to find out the author of their beloved childhood books is such a transphobic bigot,” another person said.

“Just want to add my valuable 2 cents here: F**k JK Rowling. Thanks for listening. #JKRowlingIsOverParty,” another person said.

But not everyone was angry with Rowling — ironically transgender people.

Blare White, a transgender person, replied, “Facts. I only see facts.”

“Trans people appreciate @jk_rowling’s courage in speaking out against an authoritarian ideology that oppresses women, gay people and trans people. We need to return to reality. Sex is real and it is immutable,” another transgender person said.

