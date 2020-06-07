https://www.dailywire.com/news/st-louis-police-arrest-man-for-allegedly-murdering-retired-black-police-captain-david-dorn

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced on Sunday that they had made an arrest in connection with the murder of retired Captain David Dorn, who was allegedly murdered by looters last week.

“Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon (left) and the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action,” the department said in a statement. “Bond not allowed.”

“Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson (right) & the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F),” the department added. “Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.”

