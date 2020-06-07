https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/study-5-healthy-habits-middle-age-help-ward-off-chronic-disease/

(STUDY FINDS) — BOSTON — Healthy habits go a long way toward improving mind and body now, but are also a long-term health investment. According to a new study, five healthy lifestyle choices in middle age not only increase life expectancy, but they’ll reduce the number of years older adults spend battling chronic diseases.

Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health expanded on a 2018 study of theirs which established five habits in middle age — healthy eating, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking — can boost life expectancy.

This followup study suggests these same practices may also increase one’s likelihood of enjoying extra years of good health overall.

