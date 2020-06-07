https://www.dailywire.com/news/stunning-video-of-minneapolis-riot-aftermath-democrat-rule-will-equal-america-in-ruins

A stunning video capturing the aftermath of the rioting in Minneapolis shows buildings and homes burned to the ground, property utterly destroyed and vandalized, and some building still on fire, reminiscent of a war zone.

Protests erupted across the nation last week in response to the death of George Floyd. The protesting, however, quickly turned violent in a number of cities, including, of course, Minneapolis, as well as Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, Richmond, Chicago, and others.

Floyd, who is black, died after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage. Since the incident, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, and the officer at the center of the incident was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. As of Friday, the three other officers involved have been charged, as well.

The swift action in the case, however, did nothing to quell the violence, particularly in Minneapolis.

Two victims of the senseless rioting include Minneapolis firefighter Kb Balla and his wife Twyana, who had their sports bar looted, vandalized, and destroyed.

“In a local newscast, Kb Balla, who is black, was moved to tears showing reporters what was left of his set-to-be-opened sports bar, called Scores,” The Daily Wire reported. “The moving posted went viral and was even retweeted by President Donald Trump.”

A GoFundMe account for the family saw an immediate spike in donations, hitting nearly $700,000 by last Saturday. As of June 7, donations have topped $1.1 million.

Unfortunately, there have been a total of 17 deaths linked to the rioting.

“The widespread riots that have ensued after the killing of George Floyd have not only caused irreparable damage to property, but they’ve taken the lives of at least 17 Americans,” Disrn noted. “Some of the victims were either former or current law enforcement or innocent bystanders trying to get home or protect their business.”

The victims range from age 22 to age 77.

Italia Kelly, 22, was shot while getting into a vehicle at a protest in Davenport, Iowa. Her family said she was protesting peacefully before a violent protester killed her by indiscriminately shooting into a crowd.

Another victim, David Dorn, 77, “[d]ied protecting Lee’s Pawn Jewelry from looters. He was a retired St. Louis Police officer who served the force for 38 years,” Disrn noted. “He was shot in the torso by suspected rioters and died in the middle of the street.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted that the destruction across the nation, not just in Minneapolis, is occurring in Democrat-run cities. “Democrat rule will [equal] America in ruins,” she captioned the stunning video.

WATCH:

Minneapolis, looking like the aftermath of a war. pic.twitter.com/eEiF6gkJdL — Mark Higgie (@MarkHiggie1) June 6, 2020

