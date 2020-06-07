http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xjoCxNFOelI/

Two Texas men revived a baby deer found lifeless at a lake in Tyler, Texas, by performing CPR and blowing into the animal’s mouth.

Brian Ballard was on a tubing trip to Lake Tyler with his family when he came across a lifeless baby deer underwater, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

Ballard pulled the deer onto his boat and compressed it from its sides. Ashton Byrd, someone from a nearby boat, jumped over to assist Ballard.

The two of them then blew into the fawn’s mouth and nose, and the fawn stood up after a couple of minutes. Ballard said Byrd then took the fawn to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

“It was pretty amazing,” Ballard said. “It was one of the strangest things to happen to me at the lake.”

Ballard’s wife shared a Facebook video showing the fawn being brought back to life with the caption, “God is good!”

