Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning to discuss the ongoing protests and rioting in New York City and the nation.

During their conversation Maria asked Mayor Giuliani about Joe Biden’s campaign for president.

Rudy let loose on what is obvious to everyone – Joe Biden can’t run a grocery store let alone the country today.

Rudy Giuliani: When he said that Trump is oblivious, that’s like looking in the mirror isn’t it? That’s projection. Even with his deteriorated mental state he can still project. I mean the guy is oblivious. If you can’t see that this man is sick then there’s something wrong with you. And, we got a lot of smart people on the other side and a lot of smart people in his family. And, they’re running him. It’s so cynical and it shows so much of a disrespect for the United States of America that you could try to put a man in that mental condition in the White House. It’s frightening how we’ve lost any sense of caring about the country. The man mentally can’t function. You can’t hire him. You wouldn’t hire him to run your store. I wouldn’t hire him to run a store. He’d get it all screwed up.

Of course, Rudy it right and everyone knows it. The more Americans see Joe Biden the more horrific is the prospect that this man could run the country. Joe’s policies are bad enough but his mental state is a non-starter.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

