It was no surprise when President TrumpDonald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen ‘letter of concern’ over Trump, misinformation MORE, after federal cops cleared away peaceful protesters with tear gas, walked a block to a shuttered church for a political photo opportunity holding up a Bible.

This kind of thing will likely only get worse so long as Trump feels the need to stave off reelection rejection. It’s his M.O.

But what’s the excuse of his fellow travelers, those at the top echelons of this administration and in Congress, who enable him?

There, marching across Lafayette Square with Trump, was Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperWhite House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Trump is playing with fire rather than leading MORE, who had earlier urged governors to control “the battle space” against citizens demonstrating about a policeman apparently strangling to death a defenseless African American. And there was National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who had echoed Trump on police and race in weekend television interviews.

Esper is in the office once held by George C. Marshall. O’Brien is in the office once held by Brent Scowcroft.

These weak men were further diminished by the contrast with Trump’s former defense secretary, four-star Marine Gen. James Mattis James Norman MattisMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week MORE, who wrote that the president was seeking to divide Americans against one another and posed a threat to constitutional government.

Also walking, in his military fatigues, across the park with the president was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, who at least had the good sense to avoid the photo-op in front of the church. In subsequent days, Esper and Milley, under pressure from colleagues, sought to back away from and qualify their participation.

Another one obediently following the president was Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Trump is playing with fire rather than leading Barr says he didn’t give ‘tactical’ command to clear Lafayette protesters MORE. His chief concern after a defenseless black man was crushed to death by a cop, seemingly, was his charge — apparently without evidence — that the massive nationwide protests to the slain George Floyd were planned and organized by left-wing anarchists. Barr failed to mention the documented activity of trouble-making right-wing extremists.

The attorney general, once a respected conservative, is turning the department into a Trump appendage. He co-opted the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections and has tapped Republican U.S. Attorneys to conduct inquiries that seem — at least from a distance — designed to exonerate anyone associated with Trump and to implicate Democrats in wrongdoing.

The latest is John Bash, a U.S. Attorney in West Texas, assigned to examine whether Obama-Biden officials misused intelligence resources for political purposes against Trump. Bash was a former special assistant and associate legal counsel in the Trump White House.

The president’s chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump names new acting director of legislative affairs House Judiciary to hear whistleblowers on ‘politicization’ of Justice Dept under Trump How Trump cleared the park around the White House for church photo op MORE was there, too. The former congressman likes to parade as an unbiased staunch conservative citing his friendship with the late African American congressman, Elijah Cummings. Never mind that he earlier embraced the racist “birther” charge that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, and now is advocating Trump emphasize “law and order.”

One chief enabler not in attendance was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoUS image takes a hit as world reacts to Floyd protests Pompeo blasts China: ‘Callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death’ Murkowski, Mattis criticism ratchets up pressure on GOP over Trump MORE. During impeachment, Pompeo initially feigned ignorance about Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden’s right, we need policing reform now – the House should quickly take up his call to action Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Biden wins Guam presidential primary MORE; he then had to acknowledge he was actually on the call. The favor was reciprocated last month when Trump fired the department’s inspector general who was investigating Pompeo.

Every president chooses a Cabinet and staff he thinks will do the job he wants done; every president has moments of poor judgment and rash impulse. The best staff have been those who know when to say “No,” and who instead challenge the president to higher purpose.

But the worst enablers are Republican lawmakers, as conservative columnist George Will and Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt have noted; Hiatt called on 21 GOP senators to no longer be “complicit” in this degradation.

They’re all, for varying reasons, afraid to do so — none more than the last one Hiatt cited: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week Bill aims to help farmers sell carbon credits Graham postpones Russia probe subpoena vote as tensions boil over MORE. If Graham couldn’t stand up to Trump — and muster a full-throated defense — when Trump attacked Graham’s mentor, the late John McCain John Sidney McCainKelly holds double-digit lead over McSally in Arizona: poll Montana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight How Obama just endorsed Trump MORE, a profile in courage will never be forthcoming.

It’s rare for high government officials to resign on principle. During Watergate, Elliot Richardson and William Rehnquist did — and are celebrated years later. When Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonDavis: 72 hours cementing the real choice for November Top Democratic pollster advised Biden campaign to pick Warren as VP How Obama just endorsed Trump MORE was sexually involved with an intern, his Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala Donna Edna ShalalaThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Former NIC Director Greg Treverton rips US response; WHO warns of ‘immediate second peak’ if countries reopen too quickly Treasury has not disbursed B in airline support: oversight panel We can’t afford to let local news die MORE forcefully admonished the president about his behavior.

Of course, anyone who admonished Trump would be out the door in an administration that already has a record turnover.

By contrast, religious leaders have stepped up to this latest outrage. Russell Moore, a top official of the Southern Baptist convention, said he was “brokenhearted and alarmed” over Trump using the Bible as a prop.

Washington’s Episcopal and Catholic bishops also strongly criticized the man who referred to the New Testament’s Second Corinthians as “Two Corinthians,” trying to use places of religion to fan political discord.

Which raises the question: We know Trump’s enablers have lost their spine, but perhaps their souls are at stake too?

Al Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for the Wall Street Journal. For almost a quarter century he wrote a column on politics for The Wall Street Journal, then the International New York Times and Bloomberg View. He hosts 2020 Politics War Room with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC.

