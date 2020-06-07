https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ronny-jackson-texas/2020/06/07/id/970991

President Donald Trump has endorsed former White House doctor Ronny Jackson for Congress.

Jackson is vying to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, who announced in 2019 he will not seek reelection.

“.@RonnyJackson4TX is a spectacular man. An Admiral in the Navy, he is a brave and loyal Warrior who loves our Military and Vets. As a medical doctor, Ronny is great on HealthCare and he is Strong on Cutting Taxes, the Border and the Second Amendment,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “I know Ronny well. He will NEVER let you down. Solid as a rock. Ronny has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #TX13 #MAGA.”

Jackson is running to represent Texas’ 13th Congressional District. He finished second behind Josh Winegarner in the March 3 primary but will next compete in the July 14 runoff.

Jackson also received an endorsement from The Club for Growth, an influential conservative group that aims to limit government involvement in economic issues.

“We are proud to join President Trump in endorsing Ronny Jackson, a principled, pro-growth conservative and former presidential physician who served our country in uniform as an admiral in the U.S. Navy,” Club for Growth’s president David McIntosh told The Texas Tribune.

