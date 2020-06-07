https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-south-carolina-primary/2020/06/07/id/970987

President Donald Trump has endorsed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leading up to the South Carolina primary.

Trump urged voters in a tweet to back Graham in his Senate primary race set to take place on Tuesday.

“Senator @LindseyGrahamSC is a good friend and strong voice for the people of South Carolina,” Trump tweeted. “He’s helped us confirm GREAT Judges, rebuild the Military, and keep our Country SAFE. Strong on Life and our Vets. Lindsey has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Graham has supported Trump during his time in office, which has ignited South Carolina Democrats who want to unseat him.

Graham faces three other Republicans in the primary, but his largest challenge will come from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who was once the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The state primaries for Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, and West Virginia, along with the presidential primaries for Georgia and West Virginia, are slated for Tuesday.

