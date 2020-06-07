https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501529-trump-fires-back-at-colin-powell-for-saying-hed-vote-for-biden-a-real

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Zuckerberg, Chan-funded scientists pen ‘letter of concern’ over Trump, misinformation MORE hit back at retired Gen. Colin Powell Colin Luther PowellSunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Former defense leaders pile on Trump criticism | Esper sends troops called to DC area home | US strikes Taliban in Afghanistan Trump nominee to be Air Force chief of staff says he navigates ‘two worlds’ as an African American man MORE after the former secretary of State said he would be voting for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden’s right, we need policing reform now – the House should quickly take up his call to action Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground Biden wins Guam presidential primary MORE.

“Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!,” the president added.

Trump’s tweet came moments after Powell said on CNN’s “State of the Union” he would be voting for Biden.

“I certainly can not in any way support President Trump this year,” he said.

Powell served as secretary of State under former President George W. Bush and as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Clinton.

Powell said he did not vote for Trump in 2016, and said the situation “gotten worse.”

He said he agreed with other high-profile current and former military officers who criticized Trump’s handling of the nationwide protests over police brutality that broke out after the killing of George Floyd.

“We have a Constitution, and we have to follow that Constitution. And the president has drifted away from it,” Powell said.

Powell’s condemnation followed a blistering statement released Wednesday by former Trump Defense secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Sunday shows preview: Protests against George Floyd’s death, police brutality rock the nation for a second week MORE who called Trump the first president in his lifetime who is trying to divide Americans.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have also said they agree with Mattis, including Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests Ex-Joint Chiefs chairman: Trump threat to use military on protesters ‘very dangerous’ Ex-Defense secretary criticizes Trump for using military for ‘partisan political purposes’ MORE (R-Utah) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMitt Romney invokes late father during the Civil Rights Movement amid protests White House wanted to deploy 10,000 troops to control protests: reports Republicans fear Trump may cost them Senate MORE (R-Alaska), who said she was “struggling” with whether to vote for Trump.

The president similarly went after Murkowski for her remarks, vowing to campaign against her when she is up for reelection in 2022.

“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!” he added.

