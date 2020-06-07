https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-hater-colin-powell-says-will-voter-biden-says-trump-drifted-constitution-never-said-anything-buddy-obama-criminally-spying-trump-campaign-video/

Colin Powell came out of hiding to trash President Donald Trump today.

Today Powell told CNN President Trump has – “drifted away from the Constitution.”

Colin Powell, the former George W. Bush Secretary of State, frequently attacks President Trump but has never said anything about his buddy Barack Obama spying on the Trump Campaign.

Powell says he will vote for crazy Joe Biden.

What a surprise.

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the President has drifted away from it,” Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell says he agrees with fellow former generals who have condemned President Trump’s actions against protesters. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Uni950ct8i — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 7, 2020

It did not take long for President Trump to respond and he did so with FIRE!

President Trump: Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

UPDATE: For the record… Powell endorsed Obama both times so who cares what he says.

Colin Powell Endorses Biden Who cares? He endorsed Obama both times. Why is this news? — (@USMCMIL03) June 7, 2020

