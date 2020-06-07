https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-chief-die-in-protest-video

Hundreds of demonstrators staged a die-in on Saturday in Webster, Massachusetts, to call for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. During the theatrical protest, the police chief of Webster participated, and laid face down on the pavement for over eight minutes.

Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw joined several hundred protesters during an anti-police brutality demonstration. During the protest ignited by the death of George Floyd, Shaw joined Black Lives Matter protesters in a die-in, according to Telegram. Shaw took part in a dramatic reenactment of George Floyd’s death.

With his hands behind his back, Shaw laid face down on the ground for the exact amount of time Floyd was held down by Minneapolis police officers. The die-in is supposed to be a recreation of the scene where Floyd died when ex-cop Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

During the eight-minute reenactment, protesters screamed the last words of Floyd, such as “mama” and “I can’t breathe.”

As Shaw laid on the ground, the protesters chanted, “Thank you chief!” At the end, one demonstrator shouted, “It’s not enough, but it’s a start!”

Many police officers across the country have kneeled in solidarity with protesters against police brutality and the death of George Floyd. Police officers in Fayetteville, Lexington, Miami, and Portland have kneeled with demonstrators.

However, some police officers have refused to take a knee, despite intense pressure from protesters.

