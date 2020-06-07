https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/violent-leftist-mob-bristol-uk-topples-statue-edward-colston-drags-streets-tosses-river-avon-video/

The leftist mob in Bristol on Sunday toppled the statue of philanthropist and slave trader Edward Colston.

Then they dragged it through the streets and tossed it into the River Avon.

Of course, they all cheered themselves afterward.

The modern day left is anti-history and pro-mob violence.

Bristol, England: A statue of the 17th century philanthropist and slave trader, Edward Colston, was toppled by #BlackLivesMatter rioters who then dragged it across town and dumped it in the water. #antifa pic.twitter.com/9TNbmqp1yX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2020

The moment a statue of slave trader Edward Colston toppled into Bristol’s harbour. ‘It’s what he deserves. I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment’ someone told me in the moments after. pic.twitter.com/6juqVrsJ6V — Sarah Turnnidge (@sarah_turnnidge) June 7, 2020

Huffington Post reported:

Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol have torn down the controversial statue of a slave trader and rolled it into the River Avon, as thousands of people marched through the city in protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

The memorial to Edward Colston, who made his fortune in the slave trade in the 1600s, has stood in the city since 1895 but in recent years has been the subject of a number of petitions – the most recent of which has garnered more than 10,000 signatures.

On Sunday demonstrators took matter into their own hands, tying a rope around the head of the statue – which had previously been covered in a black shroud for the march – and pulling it to the ground.

It was then rolled from the city centre and dumped unceremoniously into Bristol’s harbour – almost exactly at the point where Edward Colston’s ships would have once left for West Africa.

