https://www.westernjournal.com/violent-protesters-follow-cops-home-start-fires-report/
Police officers are becoming targets even at home amid a rising tide of violence aimed at law enforcement, authorities said. Three suspects were arrested last week in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after police cars were vandalized. Police say the individuals charged actually “tracked” the officers home, according to WSB. Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and…
The post Violent Protesters Follow Cops Home, Start Fires: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.