Meghan Markle ‘s furious security guard spotted a drone hovering above her roof, Daily Star Online has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently moved to a Los Angeles mansion owned by movie producer Tyler Perry.

But it is claimed they have already been targeted by the paparazzi using drones.

Mark Karloff, a veteran LA-based photographer, said he has been made aware of one photographer caught hovering just yards above their roof.

He said the rogue’s behaviour is currently being discussed among LA’s snappers and has been condemned for the alleged illegality.

And it is claimed Meghan’s security guard spotted the drone before attempting to “swat it out of the sky”.

Karloff, who has been snapping celebs for 12 years and now hosts Paparazzi Podcast, told Daily Star Online: “The few photographers that have drones, we know who each other are, so we kind of chat about who did what and the days we did it.

“We realised that it was another guy, process of elimination I guess. I heard the security guard saw them, saw the drone and tried to swat it out of the sky.”

He added: “Obviously if she is in the backyard sunbathing, and they get something like that, then that would be a big problem. There is no other explanation if you’ve been doing that, to get something, to get them in the backyard.

“A house that big, if you are doing a General View (GV) you have to be high because you have to get the right angle to get the entire property in.

“I think all the GVs of the property have been done, so if there is anybody flying over there now they are maybe trying to get a shot of them in the backyard. But I don’t know why they would do that, because it’s difficult to sell.”

According to SGR, a Los Angeles Criminal Defence Firm, there are various laws that would potentially make this allegation illegal.

This includes trespassing and invasion of privacy by entering private land or airspace without permission.

Last month, it was revealed Meghan and Harry were reported fearing for baby Archie’s safety after spotting drones.

And Karloff warned anyone caught attempting to fly a drone above the royal couple could face serious consequences.

He continued: “A drone will only see in front, so if someone is up there and they are flying, they can’t see what’s behind them, so of they are trying to hover around and they are in a close distance around there, anybody with a long stick or a hose, they could possibly knock it out of the sky, or even some sort of a weapon, a BB gun or a pellet gun.

“I heard that they were close enough to see the tiles on the roof. Even closer if there was a guy somehow trying to swat it out of the sky, that has got to be close.

“I don’t know the guy. If you’re on the register, they catch the drone they know who is registered to it. If they catch the drone, physically have the drone, they could find out.”

He added he was first informed by someone who worked to identify the culprit.

Karloff added: “He knows he is a photographer, he knows he can fly a drone on a job sometimes. He’d get the drone taken away. I would expect Harry and Meghan probably to prosecute as much as they could.”

Meghan and Harry dramatically stepped down as senior royals at the start of this year before moving to California via Canada.

Daily Star Online has approached Meghan’s representatives for a response.

