Wichita State University in Kansas cancelled Ivanka Trump as commencement speaker this year after student protests erupted against her appearance on campus.

What a disgrace.

This is just part of the growing intolerance on the left in America today.

Ivanka Trump was a very successful business owner before moving to Washington DC to work with her father in his administration.

Ivanka later released her speech on Twitter.

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

Deadline reported:

Ivanka Trump has posted a video via Twitter of the speech she intended to give as a commencement speaker for Wichita State University. She also decried the “cancel culture” that led to her invitation being rescinded. “Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” she wrote. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever!” The senior White House advisor and daughter of President Donald Trump provided a video version of her intended remarks. “I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!” she said. Student protests over her appearance led to the university dropping her. Students cited President Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week as a reason to rescind her invitation.

Matt Gaetz says it best.

I don’t wanna live in a nation too woke for the amazing @IvankaTrump. https://t.co/bLacXHaVbU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 5, 2020

