A new poll from CNN shows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden opening up an enormous lead over President Donald Trump, but the president responded with a scathing accusation.

The poll, which was released Monday, said that Biden had the support of 55% of registered voters polled, while Trump had only 41% support, a staggering difference of 14% in favor of the Democrat.

That is a massive change from the last results in May where Trump had 46% support to Biden’s 51%, a difference of only 5%.

The poll also says that only 38% of Americans polled approve of how the president is handling the duties of the office, while 57% disapprove.

President Trump responded in a tweet blasting CNN and accusing the network of conjuring up a “suppression poll” intended to dissuade Trump voters from showing up on Election Day.

“I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving,” the president tweeted.

“This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm,” he continued in a second tweet.

“Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts,” he concluded, “we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”

The report from McLaughlin & Associates said that the poll was under-sampling Republicans in order to strengthen the appearance of the support for the Democrats.

“The latest skewed media polls must be intentional. It’s clear that NBC, ABC and CNN who have Democrat operatives like Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos and other Democrats in their news operations are consistently under-polling Republicans and therefore, reporting biased polls,” read the report posted by the president.

