https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/quartet-establishment-traitors/

So, Democrats and the liberal media cartel are now applauding former President George W. Bush, Colin Powell and James Mattis for their attacks on President Trump. They even quote their longtime nemesis Bill Kristol.

It is most interesting that Democrats/liberals condemned Bush and Powell as being liars when “W” was president. “Bush lied and thousands died.” (Democrats routinely claim that any opponents to them are liars.) They ruined the Bush legacy, which helped get Obama elected president as a backlash to “W.” Powell even endorsed Obama to make amends for his role in the Bush administration instead of endorsing his life-long buddy John McCain. Powell stated that “experience” was not necessary to justify his endorsement of Obama.

Democrats claimed that Powell and Bush used false information about weapons of mass destruction to justify attacking Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. Obama fired Mattis along with 197 other military executives to make sure the military was loyal to him. Now look how Democrats and the liberal media cartel are eagerly using those same Republicans to disparage Trump.

The point is that Trump is the outsider – really not a Democrat or a Republican. And that is what frosts those establishment folks, Democratic and Republican establishment types including Bush, Mattis, Powell and Kristol.

Trump exposed the truth about Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential debates, that he was an empty suit, an establishment prop, and Trump exposed Clinton for who she really is: fundamentally dishonest. They are all part of the same establishment. Lest we forget, Jeb and “W” are brothers.

TRENDING: Trump’s congressional endorsements result in undefeated record of 64-0 for Republican candidates

Hey Jim, “W,” Colin and Bill: If a Democrat were now president, what kind of judges would have been nominated to SCOTUS instead of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch? Or nominated to replace those 200 vacant federal judge positions that were left by Obama? Or those newly appointed 76 immigration judges? Why are you not recognizing that as being important for the 2020 election? Do you want a Democrat to nominate the next round of judges?

From the most recent documents released about the FBI and the most recent testimony by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, it is obvious that the establishment are the liars. No collusion between Trump and Russians. No reasons for the Mueller investigation or the FISA requests. All a hoax to try to find justification to impeach Trump. A witch hunt by the establishment and deep state. How can Bush, Powell, Mattis and Kristol ignore that?

With Trump, the establishment lost control. So isn’t it interesting how liberals are more like the establishment than is Trump? And that the Democrat establishment is more acceptable to establishment Republicans than is Trump?

They are all globalists. certainly not putting America first like President Trump has. How did they neglect to do what Trump is doing when they all had the chance? Increasing oil production. Enforcing immigration. Prioritizing American workers. Reducing taxes. Reversing outsourced manufacturing. Protecting intellectual property. A strengthened military. Repatriation of U.S. corporate funds.

Why did they all put foreign interests ahead of Americans’ interests? What is their real agenda now?

They are traitors to their party, to conservatives and to average working Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

