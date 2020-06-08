http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7hcF9NjP65c/advice-from-michelle-obama.php

Michelle Obama delivered a virtual address to the Class of 2020 yesterday. She offered this advice: “Don’t ever, ever let anyone tell you that you’re too angry.”

I’m passing her advice along to our readers, some of whom I know are quite angry about developments in the past few months and, especially, the past week or so. For what it’s worth.

The former First Lady also said that George Floyd’s death was “not a complete anomaly.” She’s right. Anomaly, yes. Complete anomaly, no.

