An African woman posted a video excoriating Democrats for using traditional African garb in their political photo op on Monday, but her viral message was met with vitriolic anger by some liberals.

Obianuju Ekeocha posted the video to Twitter where it quickly garnered hundreds of thousands views for criticizing the Black Lives Matter demonstration by Democrats using a traditional Kente cloth.

“Hi friends! I’m usually either too busy or too lazy to make this kind of quick video response, but today something happened and I thought, it’s actually important enough that I get in front of my camera and make a short video to explain something short enough for me to post on Twitter,” she began.

“I was just looking online today like most of you and what did I see, a bunch of Democrat politicians, kneeling down, of which I have nothing to say about that because I am not an American. However, they were all having around their necks this colorful fabric, which I’m sure they put around their necks as some kind of mark or show, of unity or solidarity with black people,” she explained.

“So in other words, they are putting the Kente material, or this colorful fabric they had around their necks as some kind of placating sign or symbol to show that they are not racist, and they are together with black people,” Ekeocha said.

“Excuse me! Dear Democrats, in your tokenism, you didn’t wait to find out that this thing that you hanging around your neck is not just some African uniform. It’s actually the Kente material, the Kente belongs to the Ghanaian people, mainly, the Ashanti tribe!” she exclaimed passionately.

“Excuse me Democrats! Don’t treat Africans like we’re children! These fabrics and these, you know, colorful things that we have within our culture and tradition, they all mean something to us! I know you look at us and you say, ‘Oh Africans, you’re so cute in all your colorful dresses!’ Well, some of those dresses and patterns, and colors and fabrics actually do mean something to us!” Ekeocha continued.

“Some of them belong to ancient tribes and mean something to them, so why are you using it as your own show of non-racism, or your own show of virtue? Why are you using the Kente material to signal your virtue?” she asked.

“Stop it, we are not children!” Ekeocha concluded. “Africans are not children!”

Some African Americans on social media also criticized the political photo op by Democrats, while others noted that it was the Congressional Black Caucus that passed out the kente cloths to the lawmakers.

Later, Ekeocha posted an example of a vitriolic email she received from someone angry about her video.

“Well, they’ve sent their dogs after me,” she said. “This is exactly how people view Africans who dare to contradict them.”

