(FOX BUSINESS) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to a profanity-laced email from a customer who criticized the company’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said he would take his business elsewhere.

His reaction? Good riddance.

“This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows,” Bezos wrote Sunday on Instagram with a screenshot of the email from someone named Dave. “It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

