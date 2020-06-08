http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/__cue7lrdmk/another-man-done-gone.php

We might say in a jocular spirit that Senator Cotton’s mission to undermine the New York Times is complete. The publication of his op-column advocating deployment of the military to subdue the violence and restore order in urban America last week has resulted in an institutional convulsion. Well done, Senator Cotton. Now for the Washington Post…

But that would be wrong. The Times is symptomatic of the rise of the cancel culture and the success of the cultural revolution. It’s not funny.

I set forth the factual background with links last week in “The Cotton proviso.”“>”The Cotton proviso.” Now we might say in the words of the song another man done gone. Editorial page editor James Bennet has “resigned.” Deputy editorial page editor James Dao has been “reassigned.”

Read “Dao,” think “Mao.” It’s a sad situation. The Times reports:

James Bennet resigned on Sunday from his job as the editorial page editor of The New York Times, days after the newspaper’s opinion section, which he oversaw, published a much-criticized Op-Ed by a United States senator calling for a military response to civic unrest in American cities. “Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing processes, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years,” said A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher, in a note to the staff on Sunday announcing Mr. Bennet’s departure. In a brief interview, Mr. Sulzberger added: “Both of us concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next leg of change that is required.” At an all-staff virtual meeting on Friday, Mr. Bennet, 54, apologized for the Op-Ed, saying that it should not have been published and that it had not been edited carefully enough. An editors’ note posted late Friday noted factual inaccuracies and a “needlessly harsh” tone. “The essay fell short of our standards and should not have been published,” the note said.

Well, as Steve Martin used to say, excu-u-use me.

David Rutz’s straight news account of the Bennet/Dao/Mao talkin’ ’bout a devolution at the Times is far superior to the Times’s. The editors of the New York Post comment on recent developments in mental distancing in “Things you’re not allowed to say.”

You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the blows. Former Times reporter Alex Berenson plays weatherman in his FOX News column “New York Times editorial page editor’s resignation a terrible omen for freedom of expression.”

Inbox: James Bennet is out as opinion editor of The New York Times after the publication of the “Send in the Troops” op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton that led to outrage among staff and readers. Here’s the email employees just got from the NYT publisher. pic.twitter.com/NnHIohC1Mm — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) June 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

