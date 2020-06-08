https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-accuses-kayleigh-mcenany-of-racism-over-a-brief-quote-then-gets-a-swift-dose-of-the-truth

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of intentionally not recognizing her as a congresswoman on Monday after seeing a brief quote on Twitter pointing to the Democratic socialist’s role as an adviser to the Joe Biden campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez even suggested McEnany was racist over the alleged omission, but the press secretary was able to promptly set the record straight.

What are the details?

A Politico reporter covering McEnany’s news conference quoted the press secretary as referring to Ocasio-Cortez as “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” from the lectern, and flagged the congresswoman on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez replied, “@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman.”

The representative from New York went on to lecture, “The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to ‘the help.’ Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow.”

McEnany replied, “Read the transcript, Congresswoman @AOC,” and attached the transcript of her full statement, which clearly shows the White House press secretary referred to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez as a sitting congresswoman before adding that the democratic socialist from New York is also an adviser to the Biden campaign.

Here is McEnany’s full press briefing. She begins speaking at the 17:45 mark:

[embedded content]

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds A Briefing | TIME



www.youtube.com



