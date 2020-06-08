https://www.westernjournal.com/left-pushes-defund-police-poll-reveals-16-americans-support-measure/

Just 16 percent of Americans support cutting funding for police departments, according to a YouGov poll.

The poll shows a contrast between what Americans want and what is being pushed by activists and politicians in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

YouGov’s poll revealed a divide, however, between white and black Americans on the question of defunding police.

Seventy-five percent of white respondents opposed cutting funding, compared to 36 percent of black respondents. Twelve percent of white respondents supported cutting funding versus 33 percent of black respondents.

TRENDING: Rioter Douses Police Officer, Sets Him on Fire as Unrest Spreads Across Globe

Meanwhile, a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to dismantle the city’s police department over the weekend. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed at a protest on Saturday after not committing to abolish the city’s police force.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told protesters, “we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Fellow Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a primary debate on Friday that she was actively advocating for a “reduction” of the New York Police Department’s budget, which she said was taking away from potential investment in housing.

Should police department funds be cut? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wouldn’t answer questions on Sunday about removing a “DEFUND THE POLICE” inscription which activists painted on a D.C. street.

Bowser’s office had commissioned local artists and activists to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the street.

Celebrities including Lizzo, Chris Martin and John Legend have signed an online petition demanding divestment from police departments.

I signed on to #DefendBlackLives and to push to #DefundThePolice. Join our 5 days of action with @Mvmnt4BlkLives. pic.twitter.com/Sgbwtm6S2S — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 3, 2020

Despite the growing fervor behind defunding police departments around the country, several leaders have come out against the idea, echoing the views of most Americans.

RELATED: Democrats Introduce Broad Policing Legislation in Response to George Floyd’s Death

“I don’t believe that you should disband police departments,” Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. Bass chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

The YouGov poll was conducted with Yahoo News on May 29-30. The poll surveyed 1,060 U.S. adults.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.