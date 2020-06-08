https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/501635-atlanta-mayor-being-vetted-as-possible-biden-vp-pick-report

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) is among the women under consideration to be former Vice President Biden’s running mate, according to a new report.

Politico reported on Monday that Bottoms, along with Florida Rep. Val DemingsValdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemocrats seek to tap into fury over George Floyd Trump officials claim there is no systemic racism in policing as protests sweep US Sunday shows – Powell ‘can not in any way support’ Trump, will vote for Biden MORE (D), are under consideration for the Democratic ticket.

Bottoms has garnered national attention amid the coronavirus pandemic, notably criticizing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for being one of the first states to reopen.

She has also been a vocal voice amid the protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Bottoms criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers MORE‘s response to his death on CNN on Sunday, saying she was “simply disgusted” with Trump for invoking Floyd’s name while discussing economic gains after a better-than-expected employment report on Friday.

Biden, who has pledged to choose a female running mate, has come under pressure to pick a woman of color amid the nationwide discussion on race.

Specifically, the issue of reforming police forces has garnered nationwide attention. A majority of the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the local police department and replace the office with what members have said will be a new model of public safety.

