More California businesses are getting the okay to reopen this week as things slow down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars, gyms, professional sports without live audiences, and film sets can open up again as soon as Friday as long as they follow proper social distancing orders and modifications to stop the spread of the coronavirus, KOVR reported.

Officials announced that school districts can also prepare for students to return to the classroom in the fall.

When students return to the classroom, things will look remarkably different. In addition to social distancing requirements, the state plans to give every childcare center and school hand sanitizer, no-touch thermometers, face shields for every teacher, cloth masks for staff and students, and N95 masks for health care workers in schools, the Associated Press reported.

The reopenings come even after some health experts say the recent protests across the country over the death of George Floyd may cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

Even before the protests, some experts cautioned that the country was reopening too quickly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Sunday that it is closely monitoring the demonstrations.

Other businesses that are targeted to reopen as early as Friday include hotels, zoos, museums, and other family entertainment venues.

California had 129,956 active cases of the coronavirus and 4,767 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

