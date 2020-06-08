https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/race-facebook-advertising-campaign/2020/06/08/id/971157

Joe Biden has eclipsed President Donald Trump’s single-day record for ad buys on Facebook, with this campaign dropping $1.6 million on the platform in one day alone last week to capitalize on the energy from the nationwide protests over police brutality and racism after the death of Gorge Floyd.

Overall, Biden’s campaign poured almost $5 million in advertising on the social media giant in a few days last week than it had spent in the first 10 months he has been running for office, reports The New York Times.

Strategists saym, with the high amounts that are being spent, people are responding and donating to his race for the White House.

“This is a seminal moment – an indication that grass-roots donors are donating money at extremely high levels,” Jason Rosenbaum, a top digital strategist on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and former Google official told the Times.

The most-prominent ads accuse Trump of fanning the “flames of white supremacy, hatred, and violence” and ask people sign a petition condemning him. The ad shows Trump walking past a line of security officers in riot gear outside the White House last week, with other petition ads showing images of protesters waving signs outside the Capitol.

People are signing the petitions, too. The initial ads had a goal of getting 1 million signatures, but the goal has jumped to 2.5 million, with new ads suggesting 1.2 million have already signed on.

The spots are running nationwide and appear to harvest names and information of potential supporters that can be added to Biden’s database for fundraising purposes.

Before last week, Biden’s top spending was of $365,000 in one day, according to his ad archive on the website.

