The UK’s been living under lockdown since March 23 and it’s taking its toll on millions around the world.

But biohackers are doing everything possible to emerge from the global coronavirus quarantine stronger than ever.

There are a few signs that the lockdown may end altogether soon, with PM Boris Johnson promising we’ll be operating somewhere “near normality” by the end of July.

However, with the UK suffering one of the worst per capita rates of infection in the world, a second lockdown is likely coming our way by the end of the year.

And even if we don’t get one for Covid-19, American doctor Michael Greger was warned that a strain of bird flu that could “wipe out half the world” is just waiting in the wings.

So the best thing you can do is prepare for it.

Joe Hanney is a biohacker who has trained himself to the peak of mental and physical perfection by adapting simple techniques that you can easily adapt to your own routine. He spoke exclusively to Daily Star Online about the best way to biohack your way to surviving lockdown.

Pointing out that confinement is as bad for your mind as your body, he says that filling the emptiness left by traditional pastimes like sport or just going to the pub is as important as physical exercise.

He recommends filling the time with “meditation, doing internal work, more spiritual stuff…”

Joe says you should treat lockdown as an opportunity. Look at how you would normally spend each day and try to identify time that’s unproductive: “Take your diary from before Covid-19, and compare it with last weeks schedule.

“Review any differences – then take responsibility and ownership for your current situation.”

Plus, he says: “Stack tasks together where possible,” remember that if you’re watching TV, or listening to a podcast, you could also be lifting weights, or on an exercise cycle!

While the outside world isn’t dictating your schedule, it’s the best time to listen to your own body and identify what times it works best, says Joe: “Figure out what time of day you are most productive, what hours of the day do you sleep, train, eat best?

“Align your schedule with your circadian rhythm.”

And make a virtue of not being able to get to the shops – if you don’t have any biscuits or little treats in the house you won’t be tempted to graze on snacks. The same goes for booze too!

And use your exercise time wisely – walk as fast as you can, try a cold shower when you get back.

If you don’t have any gym equipment at home, try some Time Under Tension (TUT) exercises – there are dozens of examples on YouTube.

And finally, he says: “drink the best coffee you can, and always filter your water.”

We don’t know if the second lockdown is coming, but if it does, you’ll be ready.

Learn more about Joe Hanney here.

