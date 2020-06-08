https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-state-trooper-kneel-for-god

Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler refused to kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hartwell, Georgia, on Sunday, saying he “has much respect” but only kneels “for one person.”

Video was rolling after Saddler had apparently been asked by a protester to kneel during the demonstration out of respect for the black community.

“If I didn’t have any respect, I wouldn’t [be here],” Saddler began saying to a female protester. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe.”

“Don’t go there with respect, OK? I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person,” Saddler continued.

“And that’s God,” someone else from the crowd chimed in. Saddler affirmed the statement.

Protests and riots over George Floyd’s death have continued to erupt across the nation, moving from big cities into more rural areas of the country. In some instances, law enforcement officers have opted to kneel or march with protesters to show solidarity with them, but in other cases, officers have refused for a variety of reasons. Some protesters have even denounced the practice, calling it a PR stunt.

Saddler’s reason seemed to be good enough for the protesters in his immediate vicinity. You can hear some say “thank you” and “we know you have respect” as Saddler speaks.

(H/T: The Daily Caller)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

