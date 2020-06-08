https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/black-state-trooper-refuses-take-knee-george-floyd-cause/

Protesters who are part of the national movement to protest – or riot as the case may be – in honor of a black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer were unable to convince a black Georgia state trooper to kneel for their cause.

Other law-enforcement officers and officials already have done so, and in Washington, Democrat leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer staged an event Monday where they wore African cloth scarves and knelt in the Capitol Visitor Center.

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

But Trooper O’Neal Saddler wasn’t taking part.

See his comment:

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was asked to kneel today, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

The Washington Examiner said he was told protesters in Hartwell he kneels “for one person: God.”

“I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe. … I have much respect, but I only kneel for one person: God, God, God,” he said.

The Examiner reported the exchange was tweeted by Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier.

Others, in law enforcement and the military, already have accommodated the protesters by kneeling with them.

It’s all in recognition of the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite his pleas for air.

Authorities have fired the officers involved and charged them all. One, Derek Chauvin, faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, counts. The three other officers were accused of aiding and abetting.

Floyd reportedly was suspected of using a fake $20 bill.

