U.S.
MarketWatch
Strategist who predicted the U.S. would ‘see a revolt of some kind by the 2020 election’ says U.S. in ‘danger zone’ and stocks will suffer
America has lurched from one crisis to the next in 2020, knocking many people, even professional forecasters, off their feet. With odds in favor of President Donald Trump continuing to fall in the aftermath of the recent riots protesting the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of white police officers, Gertken expects more market volatility as investors attempt to handicap the eventual outcome of the November presidential election. BCA’s team has been warning about social unrest for a few years, including in 2017, when they said “the U.S. will see a revolt of some kind by the 2020 election,” and late last year when Gertken predicted “tensions and controversies over race and immigration will swell in the coming year.”