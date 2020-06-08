https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-president-trump-restart-campaign-maga-rallies-planned-sometime-next-two-weeks/

Americans gathered by thousands this past week for Black Lives Matter protests and rioting in several cities.

Obviously, the fear of catching coronavirus did not scare away the thousands of protesters in Philadelphia.

The area in and around Philadelphia has had it. This crowd is from today. WATCH VIDEO. pic.twitter.com/wAYdRDalW9 — David R•lst•n (@dr0lst0n) June 7, 2020

On Monday the Trump campaign signaled they will start holding #MAGA rallies again in the next couple of weeks.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

#NEW #Trump Campaign confirms that @realDonaldTrump is planning to restart campaign #MAGA rallies sometime in the next two weeks or so per @johnrobertsFox — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) June 8, 2020

Via John Roberts.

.@realDonaldTrump campaign confirms that POTUS will restart his campaign – holding rallies – sometime in the next 2 weeks. A lot of logistics regarding campaigning in the era of COVID still to be worked about @FoxNews @foxnewspolitics — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

