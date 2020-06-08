https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-president-trump-restart-campaign-maga-rallies-planned-sometime-next-two-weeks/

Americans gathered by thousands this past week for Black Lives Matter protests and rioting in several cities.

Obviously, the fear of catching coronavirus did not scare away the thousands of protesters in Philadelphia.

On Monday the Trump campaign signaled they will start holding #MAGA rallies again in the next couple of weeks.

Via John Roberts.

