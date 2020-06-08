https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/brilliant-north-carolinas-ace-speedway-opens-weekend-declaring-saturday-nights-race-peaceful-protest/

As if life couldn’t get more bizarre, a speedway in North Carolina is getting around the Democrat governor’s mandate on social distancing by claiming its race last weekend was a ‘peaceful protest.’

Governor Roy Cooper is clinging to insanity after challenging President Trump and costing his state and its workers millions in revenues. Last week Cooper said he couldn’t guarantee that the Republican convention, scheduled in his state, would be allowed to have large groups in an auditorium for the event. Because of this, President Trump decided to move the Republican convention to a different state.

Now Governor Cooper is mandating a ban on outdoor gatherings — except if you are far left protesters. But this didn’t stop a local speedway.

WXII reported over the weekend:

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour went on as planned at Ace Speedway Saturday night, despite the governor’s ban on outdoor gatherings. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order on phase two of reopening limits public gatherings to 25 people at places like stadiums and racetracks. A sign outside the track read, “This event is held in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.” Protests are not restricted under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In a letter to Alamance County officials, the governor’s general counsel said holding races with more than 25 fans in the stands poses “a serious risk to the health of people in Alamance County and throughout the state.” The governor’s office also called on Alamance County commissioners and Sheriff Terry Johnson to take “all necessary steps” to make sure the speedway is complying with the coronavirus restrictions. Ace Speedway’s live feed of Saturday night’s race showed well over 25 people in attendance.

So now as long as you are protesting something, you can automatically get around the crazy social distancing mandates put in place by insane politicians.

Well played, Ace Speedway!

