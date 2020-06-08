https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/clown-show-jerry-nadler-struggles-take-off-face-mask-places-podium-video/

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Monday struggled to take off his face mask.

Once Nadler finally got his face mask untangled from his glasses, he placed it on the same lectern shared by other members of Congress.

Gross.

This video of Nadler sums up the Democrat party.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

WATCH:

Jerry Nadler struggles to take off his mask 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n5Ps67cz8S — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) June 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

