https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-poll-approval-rating/2020/06/08/id/971026

President Donald Trump’s approval rating plummeted 7 points and he is now 14 points behind Democrat Joe Biden in his reelection bid, according to a new survey.

Key takeaways from the CNN poll:

38% approve of Trump’s job performance from June 2-5, while 57% disapprove. From May 7-10, Trump’s approval rating was 45%.

Among registered voters, 55% support Biden for president, compared to 41% who back Trump. From May 7-10, Biden’s lead was 5 percentage points (51% to 46%).

Among voters who said they would vote for Biden, 60% said their decision would be a vote against Trump more than a vote for Biden.

63% disapprove of how Trump is handling race relations in the U.S.

65% said Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests has been more harmful than helpful.

Trump’s support dwindled last week during nationwide protests against the death of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee to his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Trump deployed National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to help keep the peace and suggested to governors they do the same in their own states to “dominate the streets” during the protests, which have been largely peaceful over the past several days.

The poll was conducted from June 2-5 among 1,259 U.S. adults, including 1,125 registered voters. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points and 3.6 percentage points for the sampling of registered voters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

