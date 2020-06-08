https://www.theblaze.com/news/derek-chauvin-bail-george-floyd

Prosecutors formally charged the officer accused of killing George Floyd during a brief court hearing Monday, during which the judge set his bail at $1.25 million.

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin — who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes during an arrest on May 25 — appeared in court for the first time via videoconference. Floyd died following the arrest by Chauvin and three other officers. All four officers involved were fired shortly after video of Floyd’s arrest went viral.

During the hearing, which lasted less than 15 minutes, prosecutors formally charged the 44-year-old cop with second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, the Washington Post reported. The accused said almost nothing, according to multiple reports, and waived his right to appear in person at his proceedings.

Judge Jeannice Reding set Chauvin’s bail at $1.25 million, or $1 million if he met certain conditions, NBC News said. Those conditions include: having no contact with the Floyd family, surrendering his guns and his gun permits, and not working in security or law enforcement.

Chauvin’s attorney reportedly did not contest the bail, which had initially been set at $500,000, and did not indicate whether his client would pay it.

The onetime law enforcement officer’s next court appearance is set for June 29, during which he is expected to make a plea.

Three other officers have been charged in connection to Floyd’s death. They are each facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and are each being held on $1 million bail or $750,000 with conditions.

