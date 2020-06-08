https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/crazy-george-floyd-protester-defense-attorney-shoots-driver-head-colorado-street-protest-video/

A far left attorney and protester is under arrest after he shot a driver in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest in Alamosa, Colorado last Thursday.

Attorney James Marshall is charged with attempted murder after he pulled a gun from his pocket and shot a driver in a pickup truck at an intersection in the town.

The entire incident was caught on security camera.

James Marshall is an angry white liberal.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

Via KRDO:

Controversy continues to rattle the small southern Colorado city of Alamosa after police say a local defense attorney, who was protesting, shot a driver in the head Thursday evening. The Alamosa Police Department charged attorney James Marshall, 27, with attempted murder and assault after investigators said he shot Danny Pruitt, 49, of Canon City. KRDO NewsChannel 13 obtained security camera footage, which has been provided to police, from a nearby business that captured the moments surrounding the shooting. The surveillance video time-stamped at 5:55 p.m. Thursday shows the incident in its entirety during a protest in downtown Alamosa. The video shows about a dozen protestors were lining Main Street with signs in hand. A black truck pulls up and as the driver goes through the crosswalk. That’s when a protestor reaches in their pocket and pulls out what police say is a gun. The surveillance video shows the protestor aim the object at the passenger side window of the truck. Alamosa Police said they found the driver, Danny Pruitt, alert in his truck about a half-mile away from the scene of the shooting. Shortly after, officers arrested James Marshall on a slew of charges. On Friday afternoon, some protestors told KRDO the driver plowed through the crowd, but Alamosa police said there is no evidence to support those claims. “We’ve heard the same thing,” Capt. Joey Spangler said. “But again, it’s an ongoing investigation. I can say we have no evidence to show that he was driving into or through the protestors.”

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

