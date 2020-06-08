https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501653-cuccinelli-says-outcome-would-have-been-the-same-if-george-floyd-were

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Sunday that he doesn’t believe race played a factor in the police killing of George Floyd, a black man whose death in Minneapolis has sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Cuccinelli referred to former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin as a “bully” but added that he saw no racial implications in the video of Floyd’s arrest, which showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while the unarmed man says he can’t breathe.

“What I heard in that 8 1/2 minute clip was someone who was a bully, who is abusing his position of authority and power in the law,” Cuccinelli said.

“And I have a funny feeling, I don’t know anything about his professional history, but I have a feeling that we’re going to find that he wasn’t necessarily that well thought of as a role model among law enforcement through the time of his career, to say the least,” he added.

Four officers are now facing charges related to Floyd’s death, including Chauvin, whose case was upgraded to second-degree murder after state Attorney General Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonMajority of Minneapolis City Council vows to disband police department More Americans troubled by police actions in George Floyd killing than violence at protests: poll Nation reporter discusses Keith Ellison and the charges in Minnesota MORE (D) took control of the investigation.

Demonstrations have erupted around the country, as well as internationally, in response to Floyd’s death. Many elected officials have publicly indicated support for the protests and the wider Black Lives Matter movement in recent days, including Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney marches with George Floyd protesters in DC Bush, Romney won’t support Trump reelection: NYT Trump fires back at Colin Powell for saying he’d vote for Biden MORE (Utah), who marched with protesters in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

“There are individuals who are racist, they’re a small number,” Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general, told CNN. “I would suggest that a bigger problem that can be filtered and trained for is simply bullying.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpProsecutors allege Avenatti may have violated terms of prison release Bolton plans to publish White House memoir in late June: report The sad spectacle of Trump’s enablers MORE is reportedly considering addressing the nation in response to the protests after his calls for state leaders and the military to respond forcefully to demonstrations have been blasted by members of both parties.

