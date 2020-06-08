https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dean-students-stanford-university-approvingly-quotes-cop-killer-email-student-body/

The Dean of Students at Stanford University sent an email to the student body in which she approvingly quoted cop-killer Assata Shakur.

Shakur is one of the FBI’s most wanted terrorists.

In an email sent to students on June 1, obtained by College Fix, Dean Mona Hicks began by writing that “as protest organizers around the world plan non-violent demonstrations, we must also recognize the grief and pain that are thrust into these spaces. Despite efforts to organize civilly, there are times when some will engage in destructive or harmful behavior. In every case, the well-being of our students is our top priority.”

She also discussed how students can protest while also keeping in mind that there is currently still a pandemic in the nation.

TRENDING: Wow! Minneapolis City Council President Says Calling the Police on Burglars “Comes from a Place of Privilege” (VIDEO)

Things took a drastic turn towards the end of the email, however, when she fondly quoted Shakur.

“I appreciate all of the emails and texts of solidarity and encouragement that I have received in my short tenure at Stanford. As a Black woman, I am also struggling to make meaning in our world today, but your humanity gives me hope — your energy, your education, your truth, and your purpose. This loving refrain from Assata Shakur still rings true as I shelter-in-place: ‘It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.’”

The Stanford College Republicans have issued a statement condemning Dean Hicks and demanding an apology.

“We are absolutely disgusted that the Stanford Dean of Students, Mona Hicks, praised and quoted cop-killer and domestic terrorist, Assata Shakur, in an email to the student body yesterday. Assata Shakur, (whose real name is Joanne Chestnut) is a convicted murderer who shot two police officers execution style in 1973. Hicks included what she described as ‘a loving refrai’ from the murderer Shakur. For Hicks to praise and endorse a cop-killer at a time when thugs and murderers are terrorizing Americans in their businesses, vehicles and homes is unacceptable and unbecoming of anyone in a position of authority at Stanford University. We condemn Mona Hicks in the strongest terms and demand that she apologize immediately.”

Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army in the early 1970s and murdered state trooper Jaibes Harper after being pulled over for a busted tail light on the New Jersey Turnpike on May 2, 1973.

“While the lawmen conducted routine questioning of the vehicle’s occupants, Shakur (who was in the front passenger’s seat) and her companions suddenly fired upon them with semi-automatic pistols. As Foerster grappled with the driver, Shakur shot the trooper twice before her gun apparently jammed. With Foerster on the ground wounded and helpless, Shakur grabbed the trooper’s own firearm and blasted two fatal shots into his head, execution-style,” Discover the Networks explained.

Shakur was found guilty of first-degree murder plus seven more felonies and sentenced to life plus 33 years, but escaped from prison in 1979.

“Armed domestic terrorists gained entry into the facility, neutralized the guards, broke her free, and turned her over to a nearby getaway team,” New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Mike Rinaldi explained. “This case is just as important today as it was when it happened 40 years ago. Chesimard was a member of the Black Liberation Army, a radical left-wing terror group that felt justified killing law enforcement officers. … This group conducted assaults on police stations and murdered police officers.”

There is a $2,000,000 reward for information leading to her arrest, but she resides in Cuba where she was granted asylum in the 1980s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

