Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) on Monday announced his plans to provide 100% health coverage for black residents.

Mr. Beshear said it’s part of the state’s plan to tackle systemic racism in the healthcare system.

“In our health care system, the inequalities have been laid bare and exposed by this COVID-19 pandemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown in depth,” Beshear said. “By allowing this type of inequality to exist for as long as it has, we see African Americans dying at twice the rate that they make up of the population, it shouldn’t have taken this pandemic or these demonstrations for us to commit to ending it.”

“My commitment today is we are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities, everybody” the Democrat governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.”

WATCH:

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on June 8 that Kentucky will begin working toward the goal of making sure all Black Kentuckians are covered with either Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance pic.twitter.com/5Qy3IllM5k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2020

