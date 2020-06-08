https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-epstein-netflix/2020/06/08/id/971194

Famed Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz says he will be suing the woman accusing him of sexual assault for defamation now that she has leveled the charge on the Netflix documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.”

Appearing Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Dershowitz said he also plans to sue Netflix. He told host Greg Kelly that he supplied the documentary-makers with evidence that the woman admitted she made up the charge at the urging of her lawyers, but they didn’t use it.

“I have her own lawyer on tape saying she couldn’t have been in the places she stated she met me,” Dershowitz said. “Her lawyers withdrew the accusation saying it was a mistake. But Netflix didn’t put any of that on.”

He noted that the woman also accused former Vice President Al Gore, Sen. George Mitchell, former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson and and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Dershowitz has long maintained he never met the woman, and that she only saw him doing business with Epstein when he was his lawyer. He broke off business with him when Epstein was exposed as a sex trafficker of underage girls.

