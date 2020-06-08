https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/divorce-marriage-quarantine-lawyers/2020/06/08/id/971120

Divorce lawyers say a spike in the the number of divorce cases in America will result from the coronavirus pandemic.

While not all experts agree that being quarantined is the main reason couples are splitting, they believe that if there were rifts in the marriage before lockdown, the 24/7 forced togetherness widened the split.

According to Parent Herald, relationship coach Lee Wilson said couples might have had disagreements in the past, but the quarantine made it worse. Wilson said the constant tension could trigger the divorce button.

USA Today reported that America’s divorce rate is already at an alarming 50% and that the stresses of quarantine, such as money worries, boredom, lack of escape from each other, conflicts over the kids and chores, lack of exercise have made couples re-evaluate their feelings for each other.

“At some point the comparison is to 9/11: Either the crisis brings them together or it makes them realize they need to get out because life is too short,” noted Michelle Gervais, a family law attorney from Tampa, Florida, according to USA Today.

“Just as we’re seeing increase in domestic violence, anxiety, depression, unemployment, loss and grief, we will see an increase in divorce directly related to COVID-19. When our relationship with society is affected, out relationships with each other are, too,” Venus Nicolino, a relationship therapist and media personality, told USA Today. Nicolino conducted an informal survey and found that one-third of couples who responded said that the quarantine damaged their relationship.

In the meantime, getting a divorce isn’t easy during the coronavirus crises. Susan Myres, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, told USA Today that although the demand for divorce is high, business is slow.

“Clients are calling and indicating their intention to divorce, but court closures, income reduction, temporary reduction in value of property and stock all make it difficult for them to pursue the divorce right now,” she said.

