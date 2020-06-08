https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dr-david-samadi/2020/06/08/id/971111

Dr. David Samadi, M.D., a nationally renowned physician and surgeon, has been named the lead Medical Contributor of Newsmax TV.

Dr. Samadi — currently the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York — will report and discuss on the latest in medicine and prevention, as well as news developments related to the coronavirus, on Newsmax TV, America’s fastest-growing cable news network.

“I’m excited to join Newsmax TV,” Dr. Samadi said, adding, “Healthcare has never been more important to Americans than now and Newsmax is the go-to source for vital information about good health and well-being.”

Identified by New York Magazine as one of the city’s “top doctors,” Dr. Samadi also has been a well-known medical commentator on Fox News and other media outlets.

“Dr. Samadi is not only a brilliant surgeon, but also a great communicator who is able to explain complex medical issues clearly and concisely,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. “During the coronavirus we have found him to be an invaluable resource for our viewers.”

Dr. Samadi is one of the few urologic surgeons in the world trained in oncology, open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery and is a specialist in the treatment of urologic diseases, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and kidney cancer.

He has been hailed for his creation of SMART — the Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Technique — which replaces open surgery with a minimally invasive alternative and exceptional prostate surgery results.

Samadi completed his postgraduate training in urology at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and with a urology oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Newsmax TV has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting Baby Boomers with a heartland perspective. The channel covers breaking news, politics, finance, and health news. The Newsmax lineup includes shows with Sean Spicer, Michelle Malkin, Greg Kelly, Chris Salcedo, Lyndsay Keith, Howie Carr, Herman Cain, Alan Dershowitz, Alison Maloni, Mike Huckabee, John Bachman, and Nancy Brinker, famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, among others.

