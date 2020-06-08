https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dunkin-plans-hire-25000-restaurants-begin-pandemic-recovery/

(CNBC) — As the restaurant industry tries to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, Dunkin’ is looking to hire 25,000 employees.

The coffee chain is launching its first advertising campaign centered on hiring to tout the benefits of working at its restaurants. Dunkin’ said it is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer store employees an online college education.

The summer months typically spark fast-food hiring as consumers spend more and teenagers look for work. Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, for example, is looking to hire 30,000 new workers this summer.

